MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 269,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 268,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55.

