Microsoft (MSFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Microsoft to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Microsoft to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSFT opened at $307.29 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $199.62 and a 12 month high of $308.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.68.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Microsoft stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,963 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

