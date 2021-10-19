Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,410 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $326,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. The company had a trading volume of 129,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,047. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.