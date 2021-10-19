Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Has $1.12 Billion Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,670,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,012 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 12.8% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,116,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 44,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,979. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74.

