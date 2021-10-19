Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Has $1.84 Billion Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 21.0% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned 2.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,839,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 290,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 288,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.30. 25,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721,174. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

