Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 16.3% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned 1.79% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,426,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,277 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,353,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.09. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,584. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.