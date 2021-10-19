Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.09 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $4.04 or 0.00006296 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 4% against the dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $42.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00065046 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00097854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,085.00 or 0.99926220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,847.62 or 0.05999509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 269,108,482 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

