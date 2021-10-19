Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.71

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.29. Minerva Neurosciences shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 343,695 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $55.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 128.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 562,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

