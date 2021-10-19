Mint Club (MINT) Market Cap Reaches $4.21 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $76,708.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00040600 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 920,363,840,000 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.