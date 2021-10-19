Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires New Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,696,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.95. 8,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,577. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COF. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.