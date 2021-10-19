Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 493 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.19.

GS stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.27. The stock had a trading volume of 26,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,756. The firm has a market cap of $138.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

