Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,742 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.2% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KRE stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $70.17. 100,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,775. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.65. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

