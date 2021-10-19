Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 283.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

MRK stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.63. 412,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,328,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

