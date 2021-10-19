Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,607 shares of company stock worth $270,355,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $359.73. 28,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.61 and its 200-day moving average is $365.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.