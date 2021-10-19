Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 64,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 105,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 69.5% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.96. 43,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

