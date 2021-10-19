Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 9,727 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,546,000 after buying an additional 240,347 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

