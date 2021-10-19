Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 348,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 171,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689,951. The stock has a market cap of $232.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

