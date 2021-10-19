Mirrored Apple One Day Trading Volume Tops $313,193.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $313,193.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $150.21 or 0.00235138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00064871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00068697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.94 or 1.00306503 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.62 or 0.06002645 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,435 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

