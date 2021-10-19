Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $215,548.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $27.85 million and $215,548.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $22.40 or 0.00035052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00065153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00069125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00098092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,905.11 or 1.00013337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.11 or 0.05997359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,243,599 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

