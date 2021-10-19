Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) Price Reaches $306.04 on Exchanges

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be purchased for about $306.04 or 0.00489502 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market capitalization of $29.33 million and approximately $70,328.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.13 or 1.00124671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.60 or 0.06006922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002562 BTC.

About Mirrored Microsoft

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 95,844 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

