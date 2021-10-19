Mirrored United States Oil Fund Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50,107.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $58.06 or 0.00090880 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $26.49 million and approximately $50,107.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00064604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00068769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00097943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,040.22 or 1.00235936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.22 or 0.05979417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 456,316 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

