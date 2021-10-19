Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Short Interest Update

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the September 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock worth $218,499,955.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mister Car Wash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

