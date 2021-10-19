Mizuho Downgrades Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) to Neutral

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of WDC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.65. 3,864,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,560. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $36.59 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.27.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

