Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 385,845 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.
The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
