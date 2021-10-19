Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 385,845 shares.The stock last traded at $2.67 and had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 580,305 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 288,653 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625,234 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

