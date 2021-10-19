Mizuho Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Neutral

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.85.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,370. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management lifted its stake in Qorvo by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,995,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 819,174 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 143.5% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,422,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after purchasing an additional 837,974 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Qorvo by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Banced Corp raised its stake in Qorvo by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Banced Corp now owns 15,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 1,102,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 10,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.