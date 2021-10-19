MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $837.75

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 837.75 ($10.95) and traded as low as GBX 772 ($10.09). MJ Gleeson shares last traded at GBX 810 ($10.58), with a volume of 71,830 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLE. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 808.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 837.75. The firm has a market cap of £472.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider James Thomson bought 2,900 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders have acquired 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,886 in the last three months.

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.