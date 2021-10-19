MktCoin (MLM) Market Capitalization Tops $30,679.03

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $30,679.03 and $144.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00065027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00099795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,392.57 or 1.00178366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,772.29 or 0.05961303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00020997 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org . MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here

MktCoin Coin Trading

