MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,702 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $33,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.20. The stock had a trading volume of 152,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

