MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.09. 5,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,670,584. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

