MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $33,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after buying an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,970,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after acquiring an additional 221,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 592,091 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.03. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

