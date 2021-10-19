MML Investors Services LLC Buys 8,603 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,216 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $76,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total transaction of $26,603,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,379,808 shares of company stock valued at $855,651,416. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $337.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,847,783. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $952.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

