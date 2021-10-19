MML Investors Services LLC Buys 9,671 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $56,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 17,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 350,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,781,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 151,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,435,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,215. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.61 and a 200-day moving average of $365.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $353.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,607 shares of company stock worth $270,355,152. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

