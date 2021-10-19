MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.61. 117,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,535,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.