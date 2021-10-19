MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.51. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,321. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $195.75 and a 12 month high of $266.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

