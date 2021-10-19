MML Investors Services LLC Has $178.09 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $178,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $19.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,426.99. 30,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,608. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,379.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Cowen lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

