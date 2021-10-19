MML Investors Services LLC Has $31.95 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $31,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,755,000 after buying an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $128.08. 34,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,491. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.