MML Investors Services LLC Has $72.95 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,343,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $72,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 147,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,047. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

