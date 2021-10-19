MML Investors Services LLC Has $97.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $97,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $274.84. 34,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,978. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $186.93 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average of $269.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

