MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,437 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $99,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet stock traded up $6.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,862.06. 17,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,088. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

