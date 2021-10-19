MML Investors Services LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after acquiring an additional 332,992 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after acquiring an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,199,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,959,936,000 after buying an additional 148,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.21. The stock had a trading volume of 161,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,254,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average is $186.62. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

