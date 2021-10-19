MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $62,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 33,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.20. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,521. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.15 and a fifty-two week high of $229.96.

