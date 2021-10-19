MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $129,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,451. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $296.37 and a 52-week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

