MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $30,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 918,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,187,000 after purchasing an additional 494,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 827,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,203. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $112.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.