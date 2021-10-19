MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $102,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.80. 12,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,735. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.63 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

