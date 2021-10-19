Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $1,611,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $1,574,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $1,591,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $1,967,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.38, for a total transaction of $6,440,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $2,165,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.62, for a total transaction of $2,088,100.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $2,191,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $2,135,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 241,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602,573. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

