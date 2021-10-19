Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 36,592 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.40% of Moelis & Company worth $52,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MC stock opened at $70.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $72.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

