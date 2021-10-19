Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.89 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full-year sales of $10.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.21 billion to $10.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,258,000 after buying an additional 126,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,965,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after purchasing an additional 310,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

