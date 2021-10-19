Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.11% of Momo worth $53,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Momo by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Momo by 465.7% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 47,590 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 31.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after buying an additional 337,265 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 16.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Momo by 25.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,271,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 467,604 shares during the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. Momo Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

