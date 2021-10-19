MonaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.39 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $94.39 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,274.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.56 or 0.06030158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.00295732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.65 or 0.00966651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00083222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $255.47 or 0.00403747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.72 or 0.00274547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.62 or 0.00268073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004708 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

