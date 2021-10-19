Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,636 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.61. 57,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,098,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

